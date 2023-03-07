Achraf Hakimi feels he fell into a ‘trap’ regarding incident leading to rape allegations

Former Real Madrid and current Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi is currently under investigation after accusations of rape, but has no fears over the incident.

Hakimi was accused of rape by a 23-year-old French woman last week, after which an investigation was started after a formal complaint was made to the French police.

The 24-year-old has not publicly responded to these allegations, but his lawyer and the club have claimed that they stand behind the player.

According to Fiesta (via Diario AS), Hakimi has told friends that there is no case to speak of, and that he fell into a ‘trap’, and was tricked by the woman in question.

Allegedly, Hakimi and the woman were speaking on social media when he invited her round to his house on the 25th of February, paying for her Uber to his place. Hakimi is married to Hiba Abouk, with whom he has two children, but rumours have circulated that the pair have split. Abouk was thought to be in Dubai at the time with their children.