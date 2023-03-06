Xavi Hernandez frustrated with frequent Barcelona problem – ‘It has happened to us many times’

Barcelona once again picked up the three points on Sunday with a narrow win over Valencia, Raphinha’s header securing the points. Even though Los Che only managed one shot on target all game, a comfortable shot from distance, it was in the air until the final minutes and a late penalty decision went in Barcelona’s favour.

Much to Xavi Hernandez’s frustration. The Barcelona coach told Sport that his side were not learning from the past.

“We suffered too much. We have had many chances to score second, but it has happened to us many times and it is something that we have to correct. It can’t be that we have to finish games like this when we have opportunities. We have to learn to close the games.”

It was the 10th game of the La Liga season which featured a Barcelona victory by a single goal, and their eighth 1-0 win too.

“It’s a shame because they are games that we could talk about a comfortable victory, but our lack of effectiveness makes us suffer until the end. Today even more so with the sending off.”

The Blaugrana have been sorely lacking in offensive firepower of late. With Robert Lewandowski out of form previously, and now injured, the remaining Barcelona forwards cannot be relied upon for goals. Ansu Fati has not scored since the 20th of October against Villarreal in La Liga, while that figure dates back to the 23rd against Athletic Club for Ferran Torres. Raphinha has improved in 2023, but his 3 goals are not setting the world alight either.