WATCH: Ronaldo Nazario leaves Real Valladolid player with giant grin after X-rated joke

Former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Ronaldo Nazario is best-known for his exploits as ‘O Fenomeno’, the irrepressible forward of the late 1990s and early 2000s. However in Spain he has reinvented himself in various ways, including as President of Real Valladolid.

The Brazilian is well-loved in Spain, not just for his past as a player, but his warmth and humour. Valladolid manager Pacheta has previously spoken of what a privilege it is to have him as a President.

That humour was on show on Sunday afternoon after Real Valladolid beat Espanyol 2-1. Speaking to goalkeeper Jordi Masip, who has his left arm in a sling due to injury, Ronaldo was hearing about the injury when he sparked laughter with the following.

“The w**** with the right [then].”

Not only does Pacheta have the advantage of a President who has a proper appreciation of the trials and tribulations of the game, but one that can play jester in the dressing room too.

