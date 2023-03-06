The alternatives Sevilla are weighing up should Jorge Sampaoli get the sack

Sevilla are once again wondering whether they have the right man in charge after a brutal 6-1 defeat at the weekend to Atletico Madrid.

The doubts around Jorge Sampaoli, who took them from the relegation zone to 11th place for a time, have returned with Los Nervionenses back in 17th and only out of the drop zone on goal difference. Those doubts were present in January too, but three straight defeats conceding 11 goals have put Sampaoli under pressure.

There were already reports that he would not be continuing next season, but Relevo, amongst others, say that he may not be continuing next season. Should their two home fixtures against Fenerbahce and Almeria go badly, then Sampaoli could be dismissed. On Saturday Marcos Acuna publicly said that Sevilla were struggling to adapt to Sampaoli’s system, which only deepened doubts about Sampaoli.

Crucially Loic Bade should be back in action this week, with Sevilla’s defensive struggles having come in the aftermath of Bade’s injury.

As per El Chiringuito, via MD, Los Nervionenses are alreeady working out potential replacements. Former Real Mallorca and current Al-Shabab boss Vicente Moreno is a potential option, while ex-Valencia and Getafe coach Jose Bordalas is also an option.

Sevilla looked to be working their way out of trouble in February, but these reports speak to the instability at Sevilla. With key players like Acuna feeling empowered to comment on Sampaoli’s tactics, it shows how little power Sampaoli wields.