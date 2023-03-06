La Liga

Sell out crowd due for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain debut

Luis del Fuente’s tenure as Spain boss will kick off in front of a capacity crowd in Malaga on March 25.

The RFEF have confirmed tickets for Spain’s first Euro 2024 qualifier, against Erling Haaland’s Norway at the Estadio La Rosaleda, sold out within three hours.

Spain fans have shown their support for the de la Fuente era, since his elevation from U21 head coach to the senior job, following Luis Enrique’s post World Cup exit at the end of 2022.

De la Fuente’s squad will travel to Scotland for their second qualifier, on March 28, ahead of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals this summer.

Alongside the ticketing news for the Norway match, the RFEF have also updated supporters on a change to the autumn schedule.

The home qualifier against Cyprus in Cantabria, set for September 11, has been moved to the following at the request of the Norwegian FA, due to national elections on the 11th, with both Group A fixtures moved, as Norway host Georgia.

Tags Euro 2024 Luis de la Fuente Spain

