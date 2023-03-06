Real Sociedad secure sixth renewal as left-back is tied down until 2025

Real Sociedad have continued their task of securing their frst-team squad to new contracts, after announcing the renewal of left-back Diego Rico.

The 30-year-old joined La Real two summers ago from Bournemouth for a fee of €500k, but has prolonged his stay for a further two seasons.

The Txuri-Urdin have secured one of the problem positions looking ahead to next season, as they did not have a natural senior option locked in, other than Alex Sola.

However with Rico, Sporting Director Roberto Olabe has continued his good work with a sixth renewal of the season. There are three players remaining with contracts ending in the summer; Asier Illarramendi, David Silva, and their other senior left-back Aihen Munoz. Striker Alexander Sorloth will also finish his loan in the summer.

The key renewal is Mikel Oyarzabal, who has signed on until 2028, and will continue as captain alongside Illarramendi. La Real will hopefully have record signing Umar Sadiq fit from the start of next season too, having missed the majority of this campaign with ACL injury.