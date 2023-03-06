Real Madrid star furious after being taken off against Real Betis

Real Madrid have dropped points for the second week in a row after failing to beat Claudio Bravo in the Real Betis goal on Sunday night. Manager Carlo Ancelotti made changes to his side, starting Rodrygo Goes, Aurelien Tchouameni and Lucas Vazquez, but it did not manage to make the difference.

In fact, the latter two were both subbed off after 65 minutes, as Ancelotti attempted to pile the pressure on Betis. Vazquez was the first tom come off after 59 minutes, being replaced by Dani Carvajal.

After being taken off, Vazquez was brutally angry. Booting the bench, and then throwing away the jacket that was handed to him, the 31-year-old was clearly not happy.

That said, it is though his frustration was more directed at his own performance rather than at Ancelotti. It was logical that after a number of weeks out, Vazquez would be taken off before the 90 minutes were up.

After the match, Vazquez told Movistar+ (via Marca) that he felt Los Blancos were good value for the three points.

“The team did enough to get something more out of here, we have lacked a bit of success in the last stretch, the last pass to have clearer scoring chances and we are not happy. We are in March, we know it is complicated and we are going to fight until the end, because we really believe that we can turn it around.”