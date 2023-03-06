Real Betis star set to return for Manchester United clash

Real Betis will be boosted by the return of star midfielder Sergio Canales for their Europa League last 16 first leg against Manchester United.

Los Verdiblancos head to Old Trafford on March 9, with the hosts going into the game on the back of a club Premier League record 7-0 defeat at arch rivals Liverpool, and the visitors will be wary of a forceful response from Erik ten Hag’s side.

However, despite the confirmation of Nabil Fekir’s season being over, following knee surgery, the latest update on Canales is positive.

The 32-year-old has missed the last two games due to a hamstring problem, with Manuel Pellegrini opting not to risk him in the 0-0 weekend La Liga draw with Real Madrid.

As per reports from Marca, he is now back in full training, and will join up with the squad on the flight to Manchester.

Pellegrini will be tempted to bring him straight into the starting line up as part of a reshuffled midfield unit.