Rayo Vallecano’s European challenge falters as Real Valladolid edge to La Liga safety

Rayo Vallecano missed another chance to push their case for a European spot this season as they drew 0-0 at home to Athletic Club.

Andoni Iraola’s side have seen their impressive start to 2023 falter in recent weeks as rivals have edged ahead in the race for Europe.

Both sides carved out half chances in the opening stages in Vallecas, as Alvaro Garcia fired against the post for Rayo.

The contest exploded into life in the closing stages, with Raul de Tomas denied, and Nico Williams hitting the bar, before Ohian Sancet was sent off in added time.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s La Liga action, Real Valladolid boosted their survival chances with a 2-1 win at home to Espanyol.

Ivan Sanchez’s deflected strike got the ball rolling for the hosts, before Alvaro Aguado’s superbly taken second half finish doubled their advantage.

Martin Braithwaite netted a late consolation for the Catalans but they ran out of time to force an equaliser.

