Premier League side willing to pay €50m for Barcelona forward Raphinha this summer

Barcelona will have decisions to make in the summer over their forward line, but it will in part be dictated by the market.

Currently they have three forwards in Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Raphinha who have not met expectations this season. With the club looking to squeeze into their salary limit this summer, they may well be forced to sell asssets, and all three stand out as expendable options.

According to El Desmarque, Newcastle United are willing ot make an offer of €50m in order to bring in Raphinha this summer. They believe they could tempt him back to England, where he has played his best football. Raphinha also been dropped from the Brazil squad recently.

Seemingly Xavi Hernandez was not altogether happy with his recent outburst when taken off, while the Brazilian has been erratic with his form this season. That said, he has improved since Ousmane Dembele got injured and gave him continuity in his favoured position. Barcelona would be much worse off without him too.