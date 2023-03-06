Pedri ahead of schedule in injury recovery

Barcelona star Pedri could be fit in time to return for the weekend La Liga trip to Athletic Club.

The Spanish international’s absence has been sorely felt by Xavi’s side, despite increasing their title lead to nine points over the weekend, with a 1-0 win over Valencia in Catalonia.

The 20-year-old suffered a thigh injury in Barcelona’s 2-2 Europa League last 16 play off first leg on February 16 and has been sidelined since.

In total he has missed five games in all competitions, including Barcelona’s Europa League exit away at United, however, he could be eased back into action early than expected.

Initial estimates claimed Xavi would not bring him back into the squad until after the international break, but as per reports from Diario AS, his rehabilitation is progressing well, and he could feature in Bilbao.

The situation over Pedri is classed as ‘difficult, but not impossible’, to play a part at the Estadio San Mames, with most positive scenario being a substitute cameo appearance.