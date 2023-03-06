Out of contract Real Madrid star willing to listen to Barcelona offer

Real Madrid are going into the final month of the season without having sorted out several contract situations, with some beginning to doubt whether there will be new contracts. Not least Marco Asensio.

Veterans Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez are likely to take the headlines, while Dani Ceballos now looks like a much more attractive prospect. Mariano Diaz seems set to leave, but Asensio appears to have made little progress with his renewal.

With just under four months until his contract expires, Sport say that the Mallorcan native is now willing to listen to Barcelona’s offer this summer. There had been reports in September that the Blaugrana were interested in him. They also tried to sign him as an 18-year-old, but Los Blancos won the race.

The report goes on to acknowledge that Barcelona like Asensio as a market opportunity, suiting their new policy of going after free transfers. However the Blaugrana also have other priorities this summer too.

Arsenal and Milan have spoken to his agents too, although there is nothing in the way of a formal offer yet.

Asensio probably wouldn’t be a starter at Barcelona either, but given the form of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, he would play a bigger role currently. All of this stems from the fact that against Real Betis Asensio spent 30 minutes warming up on the touchline, but did not get on. As the season approaches the decisive phase, Asensio has only started games against two top half sides in La Liga; Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano.