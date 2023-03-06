Neymar Jr’s season ended by ankle surgery

Neymar Jr will not play again this season after undergoing surgery on a persistent ankle injury.

The former Barcelona superstar has been sidelined since February 19 after being stretchered off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 Ligue 1 home win against Lille.

PSG initially opted for further tests, and a period of rest for the Brazilian international, with the 31-year-old already ruled out of their Champions League trip to Bayern Munich this week.

However, following consultations with the PSG medical staff, the club have now confirmed the decision to send him for an operation.

The call was made following a series of ankle sprains, with surgery expected to stabilise damaged ligaments, and prevent future relapses.

I'll come back stronger 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VBTH9MME02 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 6, 2023

Neymar will undergo the operation at the ASPETAR Hospital in Doha, with a minimum period of three to four months of rehabilitation, before being able to return to full training.

The timing of the procedure has been picked to give Neymar the strongest chance of taking part in a full preseason in Paris.