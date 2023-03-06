Luke Shaw issues Europa League warning to Real Betis after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has fired a warning to Real Betis ahead of their Europa League trip to Old Trafford.

Los Verdiblancos travel to Manchester in midweek, for their last 16 first leg against Erik ten Hag’s side, but the hosts have endured a disastrous few days, after being hammered 7-0 by old foes Liverpool at Anfield.

United’s players have come in for major criticism in the wake of the loss, with Shaw amongst those pinpointed for a poor performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side, as their positive start to 2023 received a shock.

However, despite the low mood around the squad following the loss on Merseyside, England star Shaw claimed they will be ready for the challenge of Real Betis, as they aim to recover immediately.

“It was embarrassing, disgraceful, and it’s not acceptable what that second half was”, as per an interview with MUFC.com, carried by The Guardian.

“We can’t let this one result derail our whole season because we’re in a really good place.

“As a team, we will recover, and overcome it positively.

“I think we will bounce back against Betis, I’m sure of that, as we need to make peace with the fans.”

United secured their place in the last 16 with a two legged win over Barcelona in last month’s play offs, and it is third time they have faced La Liga opposition this season, after being paired with Real Sociedad in the group stages.

Images via Getty Images