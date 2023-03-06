Luka Modric accepts Croatia call up for Euro 2024 qualifiers

Real Madrid star Luka Modric looks set to extend his international career into 2023 after being called up by Croatia for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 37-year-old, who captained Croatia to a second successive World Cup semi final in Qatar 2022, indicated his openness to carrying on with international football, despite his advancing years.

Modric remains a crucial player for club and country, despite major speculation over his Los Blancos future, with his contract expiring in June, and renewal talks currently paused.

The former Tottenham playmaker has opted to allow time to dictate his decisions and he will wait until the end of the campaign to make a decision on whether to stay in Madrid.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has included 162-cap Modric in his panel to face Wales and Turkey, on March 25 and 28 respectively, with reports from Marca claiming the midfielder is prepared to play in both games.

Modric has left the door open on playing at Euro 2024 next summer and he could break the 200-cap mark to do so.