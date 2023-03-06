Joao Felix ‘needed’ Chelsea loan from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has put more distance between himself and a summer return to Atletico Madrid after admitting his loan switch to Chelsea was for the best.

The Portuguese international has consistently struggled to maintain a regular spot in Diego Simeone’s starting team since his arrival in Madrid from Benfica in 2019.

Los Rojiblancos opted to accept Chelsea’s January loan offer for him, as part of an £11m six month deal at Stamford Bridge, but with no purchase clause included.

Despite picking up a red card on his Premier League debut, Blues head coach Graham Potter has been impressed by his impact, amid rumours they are willing to offload Mason Mount, to retain him.

Felix has already claimed the greater amount of attacking freedom offered by Potter, as opposed to Simeone, has been a relief, as he looks to show his best form in England.

João, qual é o objetivo para esta época? 🧐 📺 Entrevista @joaofelix70 | Hoje 21h00 em EXCLUSIVO na ELEVEN 1 #ChampionsELEVEN #PremierELEVEN pic.twitter.com/VDpRAy2rph — ELEVEN Portugal (@ElevenSports_PT) February 23, 2023

However, the 23-year-old has dropped an additional hint over his plans to swap Madrid for London permanently ahead of the 2023/24 season.

“I think I needed it (the loan). When I left Atletico I thought it was good for me and them”, as per reports from Marca.

“I think it was the perfect deal to try something different. I always try to do my best and sometimes it didn’t work. I think this loan is important for me and I’m very happy here.

“If I want to stay or not? Nobody knows the future.”