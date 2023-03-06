From Madrid suburbs to Manchester United: How Alejandro Garnacho arrived at Old trafford

At the age of just 18, with just three full 90 minutes under his belt against Charlton, Barrow and West Ham, Alejandro Garnacho could be in line for his Argentina debut this month. The Manchester United starlet has been called up by the World Champions. Yet how did he get there? Marca have detailed his rise from humble beginnings in Madrid.

Garnacho began life in the youth ranks of Getafe on the outskirts of Madrid, but did not last long there. Atletico Madrid quickly came calling at the age of 11. He would become a star immediately at Atletico, scoring 30 goals in 25 games in his first season, before going on to become top scorer in his second. He would also be key in defeating Gavi’s Barcelona in the final of the most prodigious youth tournament in Spain (LaLiga Promises), scoring in a 6-1 win in the final.

The following year he would score 27 goals in just 20 games, at the age of 15, by which point he was known to all of the scouts in Spain and the Premier League. Garnacho had a reputation for big performances against Real Madrid – the third Madrid club he has links with, being a fan of Los Blancos. It also explains his love of Cristiano Ronaldo, prior to the Portuguese’s arrival at Old Trafford.

He would be poached at the age of 16 by Manchester United and Gerardo Guzman, who was formerly at Atleti and now works as an international scout for United. Just over a year later, he would be making his senior debut for the Red Devils. He now looks as if he has the potential to go right to the top of the game.

Los Colchoneros would receive a measly €100k for Garnacho, who these days may well have a value closer to €100m. The recent effort from Los Rojiblancos to renew their best academy talents can be seen as a reaction to the Garnacho case and the academy battle with Real Madrid which has flared up in the last year.