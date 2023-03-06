Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid transfer talks with Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard could bring an end to his Real Madrid career this summer.

The Belgian has consistently struggled to have a lasting impact in Madrid, following his €100m move from Chelsea in 2019, with injuries ruining his time in Spain.

Hazard has openly admitted his frustration at a lack of a role with Los Blancos as Carlo Ancelotti has effectively removed him from first team duty.

The 32-year-old has not played a single minute of La Liga or Champions League action since his return from the World Cup, despite being fit.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside, as part of his exclusive column, that a decision needs to be made for all parties, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

“Hazard wants to play. He wants to be a regular starter, with game time, and be part of the starting XI”, he said.

“This is crucial for him, more than the league or country he plays in. There will be a meeting with Real Madrid to discuss his future soon.”

Real Madrid are willing to let Hazard leave in a cut price exit, and take a major financial loss on the winger, to remove him from their wage list.

However, interest from the MLS is likely to only come via a free transfer, with Los Blancos potentially forced to release him as a free agent, to resolve the situation.