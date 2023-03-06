Dark clouds gathering in Madrid as Florentino Perez visits dressing room to speak to Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid fell nine points behind Barcelona on Sunday night, after Los Blancos could not break down Real Betis in their 0-0 draw at the Benito Villamarin. While that fact in itself is never good news for Real Madrid, the presence of Florentino Perez in the dressing room is considerably more concerning.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini was the first manager to speak to the press after the match, whereas traditionally the away coach reaches the press room first. The reason, as per Relevo, was that Ancelotti was speaking to the Real Madrid President.

According to their information, Perez went down to the dressing room to have a long chat with the Italian about the game and some of his decisions.

It is no longer a secret that Perez was frustrated after the Spanish Supercup defeat, and was unhappy with the line-up and changes in the Madrid derby the previous week. Defeat in El Clasico last Thursday will not have aided matters, and once again Perez felt against Betis that Ancelotti could and should have done things differently.

Rarely do matters end well when Presidents start giving managers tactical advice, and Ancelotti appears to be a little low on credit in Madrid currently, despite last season’s successes. With two more El Clasico ties against Barcelona and the Champions League knockout stages speeding up, the pressure is very much on Ancelotti.