Casemiro faces fitness battle ahead of Real Betis clash

Manchester United face a major injury concern over Casemiro ahead of their Europa League last 16 first leg against Real Betis.

The Premier League giants play host to Los Verdiblancos on March 9, as they aim to bounce back from a 7-0 Premier League hammering away at Liverpool last weekend.

Confidence has been dented in Erik ten Hag’s squad, on the back of their mauling on Merseyside, with defender Luke Shaw defending a positive reaction from his teammates.

However, alongside the unexpected dip in form, ten Hag has an anxious wait over midfield lynchpin Casemiro in the coming days.

The Brazilian was replaced with 15 minutes remaining at Anfield with concerns of him carrying a minor injury.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim he missed training today, with the club sending him for tests, to assess the extend of his injury.

Casemiro would be a major absence for United, if he is ruled out, after making a significant impact since his arrival from Real Madrid at the start of 2022/23.

