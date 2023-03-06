Atletico Madrid scout Girona defender during Getafe defeat

Atletico Madrid are looking to get younger in the summer, with freshening up of the squad planned, albeit on a budget. One of the positions they intend to strengthen is right-back, according to Diario AS.

With Nahuel Molina and on-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Matt Doherty the only options there currently, they would like to find an alternative to Molina. Doherty will return to Spurs at the end of the season.

The Madrid daily say that various members of the sporting directorate at Atletico were spotted at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this past Saturday, home of crosstown rivals Getafe. The reason was that they were there to see Girona defender Arnau Martinez, who has had an impressive season.

It will not have helped the 19-year-old’s case that Girona were losing 3-0 at half-time, when Arnau was subbed off. However it is unlikely to end interest in him either. Arnau has been one of the most promising defenders in the division this year, and was linked earlier in the season to Barcelona. Los Colchoneros are also supposedly interested in Aleix Garcia, another standout who is out of contract this summer, while talented attacking midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme is also on loan from Atletico at Girona. The match ended 3-2 to Getafe.