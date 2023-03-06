19-year-old Real Madrid Castilla left-back pushing for first-team call-up after rapid progress

Real Madrid seem to have a talent for producing excellent prospects at left-back, and it appears Raul Gonzalez has another on his hands.

In recent years the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Miguel Gutierrez and Fran Garcia have all graduated from Real Madrid Castilla into top level footballers, with the latter set to return in the summer from Rayo Vallecano.

French defender Ferland Mendy is under pressure at his position for his shaky performances this season and constant issues. One player who could be challenging both him and Garcia next season is Rafel Obrador.

The 19-year-old prospect was due to spend this year mostly with the Juvenil A side and fill in at Castilla this season. However since Raul switched to five at the back, Obrador has come on leaps and bounds, playing 20 times for Castilla, including a run of 11 straight completed 90 minutes this season currently. Nowadays he only plays with the under-19s during the UEFA Youth League games.

Ambitious, hard-working and with a great engine, Obrador is true to his name (workshop). He also has a good end product and looks to bombard the areas with the crosses.

As per Diario AS, Obrador moved from Real Mallorca in the summer of 2020, having made his La Liga debut at the age of just 16. If he continues at the current rate, he might find himself back in the top division three years later.