Xavi Hernandez reveals Barcelona penalty plans after Ferran Torres-Ansu Fati disagreement

Barcelona secured a slender victory over Valencia on Sunday to move 10 points clear in the La Liga title race. Raphinha scored the only goal for the Blaugrana, but that only tells half of the story at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Araujo saw red for Barcelona with 30 minutes remaining after a last man challenge on Los Che forward Hugo Duro. The Uruguayan was hung out to dry after a very poor header from Jules Kounde, and Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez admitted that the dismissal was deserved.

“The expulsion is clear, he is the last man. It’s a shame because it was a long ball that we didn’t clear well. For me, it’s a red.”

Minutes before Araujo’s red, Ferran Torres missed a penalty that would’ve put Barcelona 2-0 up. Against his former side, the 22-year-old sent his spot kick wide, and there was an argument beforehand between Torres and Ansu Fati over who would take the penalty.

Fati was visibly annoyed at not being allowed to take the penalty, and would’ve been even more so when it was missed. However, Xavi confirmed that Torres was the designed taker.

“There is an order in the penalties that we communicate to the players. Ferran was top of the list. The staff decided, and the players know that.”

Barcelona travel to face Athletic Club next in La Liga, although they will be without Araujo for that crucial fixture. However, the Uruguayan will return for El Clasico the following week.