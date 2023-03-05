WATCH: Raphinha gives Barcelona an early lead against Valencia

Barcelona are on track to move ten points clear at the top of La Liga after taking an early lead against Valencia at the Camp Nou.

With Real Madrid not playing until later on Sunday against Real Betis, Xavi Hernandez’s side can stretch their lead to double figures in the title race.

Barcelona are without several first team players for the match against Valencia, with Gavi suspended and Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Roberto Lewandowski all injured. Despite this, they have taken the lead against Los Che after just 15 minutes.

Raphinha gets the goal, which is his sixth of 2023 already. The Brazilian international finished beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili after being set up beautifully by Sergio Busquets.

Xavi will be delighted at his side’s strong start, and will hope that they can continue scoring in order to secure their ten point lead at the top of La Liga.

Valencia will hope to get back into the game against Barcelona, as they look to not leave Catalonia empty handed.