WATCH: Horrible few minutes for Barcelona after penalty miss and Ronald Araujo red card

Barcelona have a very nervy 30 minutes in store at the Camp Nou against Valencia, as Ronald Araujo has been shown a straight red card for the La Liga leaders.

Raphinha had given the La Liga leaders an early advantage after heading past Giorgi Mamardashvili from a beautiful Sergio Busquets pass. Despite this, Barcelona have not looked convincing against Los Che.

However, they had the chance to give themselves a comfortable advantage after being awarded a penalty. Ferran Torres missed it against his former club, after an argument with Ansu Fati over who would take it.

Things got worse for Barcelona as Araujo saw red for a last man challenge on Hugo Duro after a very poor header from Jules Kounde.

Araujo will now be missing for Barcelona against Athletic Club next weekend, but more pressing for the league leaders is that they must now see out the match against Valencia with ten men.