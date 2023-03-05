Victim’s statement reveals their version of events in Achraf Hakimi rape case

Achraf Hakimi remains under police supervision, having been charged with rape by the French authorities. The former Real Madrid defender, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, was charged on Friday, after the alleged incident took place last Saturday.

The victim alleges that the incident happened at Hakimi’s home in the Parisian suburbs while his partner Hiba Abouk was on holiday in Dubai with the pair’s children. They have since separated because of the allegation, according to reports in France.

Marca have revealed details from the victim’s statement to police, which details the events surrounding their allegation. She stated that her and Hakimi had been speaking on social media since January, and waited until last weekend to meet up for the first time.

Further details were revealed about Hakimi’s alleged action towards the victim when they did meet up at the footballer’s home.

“The footballer’s home is where things got out of control. Achraf kissed her on the mouth, lifted her clothes and kissed her breasts despite her refusal. He also practiced vaginal touching despite, again, her resistance.”

PSG have publicly backed the 24-year-old, who is currently out injured having suffered a hamstring injury in February. They hope to have him available for their Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

