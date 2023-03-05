Spain star to leave Manchester City if Josko Gvardiol arrives

Manchester City will look to offload La Roja international Aymeric Laporte this summer, if they move for RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol played a crucial role in Croatia’s run to a second successive World Cup semi final in 2022, with the centre back earning a reputation as one of the best young defenders in Europe.

The 21-year-old has previously hinted at an interest in joining City’s Premier League rivals Liverpool but the current defending champions are also interested in him.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a £60m swoop for Laporte, as the former Athletic Club defender has grown tired of a rotating role in Manchester, with Gvardiol potentially replacing him.

Gvadriol scored in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 Champions League draw with City last month, and Pep Guardiola is a big fan of his, despite transfer interest from across Europe.

His current release clause in Germany is set at £97m, but City would utilise the Laporte fee to finance a deal, if PSG make their move.