Sergio Busquets renewal looking bleak with Barcelona contract talks looming

Sergio Busquets became the all-time record appearance holder in El Clasico matches on Thursday. The 34-year-old played his 46th game in the fixture, overtaking both Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

Busquets could extend his appearances to 48 by the end of the season, with two more Clasicos to come. However, he may not play another one after that, with his contract at Barcelona expiring this summer.

Contract talks between Busquets’ representatives and Barca are expected to begin next week, but MD report that both sides are expecting negotiations to be difficult. The club’s financial issues will likely have an effect on the offer that is presented to Busquets, will is expected to be low.

Busquets will have options, should he choose to leave. Inter Miami remain very interested in his services, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have reportedly offered a huge salary to move to the Middle East.

Barcelona will hope to help Barcelona to a domestic treble this season, with the Blaugrana in a good position to add La Liga and the Copa del Rey to their Spanish Super Cup title. After this season, it remains to be seen whether he will stay in Catalonia.