Sergi Roberto fires La Liga title message as Barcelona edge out Valencia

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has praised their resilience in securing a key 1-0 La Liga win over Valencia.

La Blaugrana maintained their title advantage over Real Madrid with a gritty victory over Los Che at Camp Nou.

Raphinha’s early goal was enough to secure all three points for the hosts, despite Ronald Araujo’s late red card, on a key night in Catalonia.

Despite the performance not being a vintage Barcelona display, Roberto insisted the fight shown by the players was crucial, as they aim for a first league title since 2019.

“We come from winning at the Bernabeu, where we defended as a team until the last moment”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Today we were in the same situation, with one less man, which meant we had to be more involved defensively.

“You win league titles by winning these games. In Almería we couldn’t win, and it was important to win today.”

Roberto’s comments will resonate even louder ahead of the next round of fixtures as defending champions Real Madrid drew 0-0 away at Real Betis.

That result means Los Blancos are now nine points clear of their El Clasico rivals in the title race, with 14 league games left to play, including a Camp Nou meeting between the two foes next weekend.