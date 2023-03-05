Ronald’s Araujo availability for El Clasico revealed after Valencia red card

La Liga’s second El Clasico fixture of the season could be a title-defining game for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The former have the advantage, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side cannot be counted out yet.

After Barcelona’s victory over Valencia on Sunday afternoon, the Blaugrana’s lead sits at 10 points, with Real Madrid taking on Real Betis later in the day, However, if results go Los Blancos’ way, the gap could be just four points by the time El Clasico rolls around on the 19th of March.

Ronald Araujo was sent off for a last man challenge against Los Che, and there was talk that he would be given a two-match suspension for the dismissal, which would rule him out of El Clasico.

However, Toni Juanmarti has confirmed that it will be just a one-match ban for the Uruguayan, meaning that he will be available against Real Madrid in two weeks’ time.

Araujo will still be missing for Barcelona against Athletic Club next weekend, which will be a very tricky task for Xavi Hernandez’s side, especially without one of their key players.