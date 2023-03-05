Real Sociedad star David Silva set to return for AS Roma clash

Real Sociedad have been boosted by some positive injury news ahead of their Europa League last 16 first leg away at AS Roma.

Veteran midfielder Silva came through unscathed in his cameo substitute appearance, in their 0-0 La Liga draw with Cadiz, and he will now travel with the squad to Italy for the game.

The 37-year-old has struggled with a calf injury since the start of 2023, but as per reports from Marca claiming Imanol Alguacil is ready to throw him in from the start him in Rome, due to his evergreen importance.

La Real are a far stronger side with Silva in it, with 16 wins across all competitions this season, with him in the starting XI, and his experience will be crucial against Jose Mourinho’s hosts.

Defender Aritz Elustondo is also expected to be passed fit in time to make the trip with the 28-year-old also opting to extend his contract in San Sebastian until 2026.