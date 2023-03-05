Real Madrid lose first team player hours before Real Betis clash due to injury

Real Madrid will be hoping to put their last two matches behind them when they take on Real Betis on Sunday evening. Last Saturday’s disappointing draw at home to Atletico Madrid was followed up by an equal frustrating El Clasico defeat in the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti’s will require a victory in order to keep in touch with Barcelona in the La Liga title race. The Blaugrana could go ten points clear with a victory against Valencia earlier on Sunday, and Real Madrid will know that dropping points could see their title defence be all but over.

Ancelotti’s are all already without David Alaba and Ferland Mendy due to injury for the trip to Andalusia, and Alvaro Odriozola will now be missing for the match against Betis due to a muscle overload.

Odriozola, baja de última hora en la convocatoria.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) March 5, 2023

Odriozola was not expected to start for Real Madrid against Betis, with Dani Carvajal set to keep his place as first choice right back under Ancelotti.