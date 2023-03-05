Real Madrid suffer major La Liga title blow in Real Betis draw

Real Madrid end the weekend trailing league leaders Barcelona by nine points after a 0-0 La Liga draw at Real Betis.

Los Blancos lost further ground in their title defence with a stalemate in Andalucia as they face a huge battle to haul back their El Clasico rivals.

The defending champions looked set to keep up the pressure on Barcelona, at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with captain Karim Benzema seeing an early goal ruled out by VAR.

Karim Benzema scores the opener, or does he? 🤨 The Frenchman's free-kick ended up in the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review as the shot deflected off Rüdiger's hand! ❌ Fair decision? 💬#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/cSkzq3vpQd — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 5, 2023

Benzema was again denied a breakthrough, after the restart, before Thibaut Courtois produced two crucial stops, to keep the visitors in the contest.

🦸‍♂️ Courtois to the rescue! Brilliant save by the Real Madrid goalkeeper to keep the game scoreless 👏🇧🇪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/RHlFPU6Q4e — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 5, 2023

Despite a late spell of pressure from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they were unable to carve out a crucial late goal, in another league title shock.

A single point in this game means Real Madrid will need a major turnaround in the title race ahead of facing Barcelona at the Camp Nou on March 19.

Images via Getty Images