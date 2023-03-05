Real Betis Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffer major La Liga title blow in Real Betis draw

Real Madrid end the weekend trailing league leaders Barcelona by nine points after a 0-0 La Liga draw at Real Betis.

Los Blancos lost further ground in their title defence with a stalemate in Andalucia as they face a huge battle to haul back their El Clasico rivals.

The defending champions looked set to keep up the pressure on Barcelona, at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with captain Karim Benzema seeing an early goal ruled out by VAR.

Benzema was again denied a breakthrough, after the restart, before Thibaut Courtois produced two crucial stops, to keep the visitors in the contest.

Despite a late spell of pressure from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they were unable to carve out a crucial late goal, in another league title shock.

A single point in this game means Real Madrid  will need a major turnaround in the title race ahead of facing Barcelona at the Camp Nou on March 19.

Images via Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti Karim Benzema Thibaut Courtois

  1. As I mentioned earlier, the mental gymnastics referees go through to chalk Real goals off is astounding.

    Only in Tebas la liga can a goal be taken off if it hits an arm clutched to the chest just to ignore an arm ricochet in 22nd minute when Vazquez crossed in and it hit Mirandas arm off an own bounce.

    Since Asensio was given a penalty against for ricochet of his shoulder earlier this season, surely this should be treated same? Lol nope.

    I dont expect journalists to ask uncomfortable questions in their articles as they are on the major corporations payroll, but as a fan, you should be asking yourself what am I paying for at this point.

    If youre still paying for this s#it, cancel your subscription asap.

