Real Madrid duo hoping to end barren La Liga runs against Real Betis

Real Madrid will travel to Real Betis on Sunday evening looking to stay in the La Liga title race. Carlo Ancelotti’s side could be ten points behind leaders Barcelona by the time they kick off, with the Blaugrana playing Valencia earlier in the day.

Betis have won their last three league matches, scoring eight goals in that time. Keeping a clean sheet could be difficult for Real Madrid, meaning that they will likely need to score multiple goals to win.

Alongside Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will be expected to provide the goals for Los Blancos, with the Brazilian duo both expected to start in Andalusia. However, neither have scored away from the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga in almost six months.

Rodrygo last scored away from home in the Madrid derby victory at the Metropolitano in September, while Vinicius’ last strike on the road was against Espanyol in August.

Both will be looking to end their scoreless runs against Betis on Sunday, as Real Madrid look to bounce back from two disappointing results in the last eight days.