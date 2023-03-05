Newell’s Old Boys manager offers update on possible Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains up in the air, with contract talks having failed to yield must progress so far.

The 35-year-old could leave the French champions after two seasons, and he will not be short on offers if he does so. He has been linked with a move to the MLS, while a return to Barcelona is not out of the question, despite their financial difficulties.

He could also return to his first club, Newell’s Old Boys. Ahead of their last in the early hours of Sunday, the Argentinian side displayed a banner is support of Messi, after a family supermarket was targeted by gunfire during the week.

🚩“Leo, you’re the heart of a country that loves you. Newell’s is with you” A new flag at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa with a message for Messi. #Newells pic.twitter.com/RtpfkowDOr — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) March 4, 2023

After their victory over Barracas Central, Newell’s manager Gabriel Heinze was asked about a possible return for Messi, and he left the decision entirely up to the player himself, as per MD.

“I’m a bit embarrassed to talk about Messi. The only one who must decide whether or not to return is the person himself. Messi has to be given everything the club has, but the decisions are up to everyone. No one has an obligation to come. Leave Messi alone, may he continue to give us joy and we will see him happy anywhere.”

Barcelona fans are dreaming on a second spell for Messi in Catalonia, and until his next move is finalised, that will continue to be the case.

