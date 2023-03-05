Manchester City open to selling Barcelona transfer target

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva could be on his way out of the club this summer.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed at the start of the 2022/23 season the defending Premier League champions did not want to sell Silva despite interest from Barcelona.

Silva was linked with a shock €80m move from Manchester to Catalonia, as part of an squad rebuild at the Camp Nou, despite their financial limitations.

Despite Silva hinting at his interest in potentially leaving for a new challenge, Guardiola blocked any interest in the Portuguese international.

However, despite the situation appearing to be now resolved, Barcelona are still tracking the former AS Monaco schemer, and could make a bid for him at the end of the campaign.

As per reports from Diario Sport, City are willing to let the unsettled star leave the Etihad Stadium, with a new asking price set at €65m, as Barcelona’s fiscal issues continue to improve in 2023.