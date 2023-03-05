Liverpool forward emerges as shock target for summer move to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s forward line could be in line for an overhaul this summer.

Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted to the first team on a permanent basis, while Brahim Diaz is set to be included upon his return from AC Milan. Meanwhile, Mariano Diaz will almost certainly leave upon the expiry of his contract, and Eden Hazard could also go.

Karim Benzema and Alvaro Rodriguez would be Real Madrid’s only two striker options, but with the former having had several injury issues this season and the latter being only 18, a third could be signed.

Fichajes report that Roberto Firmino is a summer target for Real Madrid, with the Liverpool forward set to leave the Premier League giants at the end of the season when his contract expires. City rivals Atletico Madrid are also said to be interested in the Brazilian international.

Real Madrid officials must decide whether to move forward with just Benzema and Rodriguez. If not, Firmino would be a sensible low cost transfer to help reinforce Ancelotti’s squad.