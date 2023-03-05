Kylian Mbappe pours cold water on potential move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has continued to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, despite having rejected the reigning European champions in favour of signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Florentino Perez appears to have not given up on landing the 2022 World Cup golden boot winner, and there are reports that Mbappe could break his PSG contract a year early next summer and leave for free. For a deal this summer, the French champions are expected to demand a fee of €200m.

However, Mbappe has appeared to suggest that he will stay at PSG for the time being. Speaking after becoming the club’s all-time top goal scorer at the age of 24 on Saturday, he stated his love for the club, and rubbished any claims of his intention to leave in order to win the Champions League, as per MD.

“It’s a privilege to play here. I’m from Paris and being at PSG is special. I arrived very young and I have grown and matured, both on and off the field.

“If it depended on what happens in the Champions League, and I don’t want to disrespect anyone, I would have already left. I’m here and very happy, at the moment I don’t think about anything other than making PSG happy.”

Mbappe’s remarks are bad news for Real Madrid fans and officials, who would have been dreaming of the Frenchman wearing the famous white jersey as early as next season.