“It’s s***!” – Toni Kroos openly criticises Real Madrid top in expletive rant

Toni Kroos certainly cannot be described as a footballer without personality. The former German international is not one to hold back when expressing his views.

Kroos will often express himself on Twitter, and he now has his podcast with brother Felix, named Einfacht mal Luppen, to do the same. He has previously discussed the European Super League, but so has shown that he is not afraid to talk about matters to do with his current employers.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Kroos took the opportunity to criticise Adidas for the design of the current Real Madrid home kit, which uses a collar, as per Sport.

“This season we also have a neck. A polo shirt is not a football jersey. This is aimed at all manufacturers: this is s***! T-shirts with collars are not good, they are uncomfortable and not at all pleasant.

“Then you have two buttons up there. You just need to add a few more buttons and we start playing with a shirt. It’s not nice.”

If Kroos does indeed decide to stay at Real Madrid for one more year, he will hope that next season’s shirt is more to his liking than the current top.