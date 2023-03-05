Fabrizio Romano offers Frenkie de Jong transfer update

Manchester United are set for the long haul in their battle to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in 2023.

United were linked with a swoop for the Dutch international, ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season, as part of an Ajax reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

However, despite the constant transfer speculation, no move materialised, with de Jong determined to remain in Catalonia.

Barcelona were open to selling the 25-year-old, as part of a financial reshuffle at the Camp Nou last summer, with de Jong eventually accepting a wage reduction agreement at the club.

Exclusive reports from The Guardian claimed United are still monitoring de Jong, but the situation remains complicated in 2023.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside, as part of his exclusive column, that a potential move for de Jong hinges on the player’s own preference on where he wants to play next season.

“Ten Hag loves de Jong, we know that very well. It’s normal he’d love to have Frenkie at United, but I repeat what I said last June.

“It’s up Frenkie to decide his future, at the moment he’s not told Barca he wants to leave”, he said.

“He’s happy at Barca and there are no changes at this stage.”