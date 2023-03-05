Expected XIs Real Betis-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti without key player due to suspension

Real Madrid will be looking to put two disappointing results behind them on Sunday evening when they travel to face Real Betis in Andalusia.

Los Blancos’ frustrating Madrid derby draw was followed up by an even more exasperating defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will hope to get back on track against Los Verdiblancos.

Luka Modric picked up a fifth booking of the season in La Liga, and will miss Sunday’s match due to suspension as a result. Sport and Marca believe that he will be replaced by Rodrygo, who returns from injury, while the former also expect Dani Ceballos to start in place of Toni Kroos. Aurelien Tchouameni is also set to start ahead of Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Betis will not make life easy for Ancelotti’s men, as they look to make it four successive victories in La Liga ahead of their Europa League last 16 first leg against Manchester United on Thursday.

Manuel Pellegrini will be without Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales due to injury, but he is expected to call upon the services of Joaquin, who could be playing his 37th and final fixture against Real Madrid in his career.

Real Madrid could be ten points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race by the time they kick off in Andalusia on Sunday evening. Ancelotti will be desperate for a response from his charges, but Betis will look to make life difficult for them.