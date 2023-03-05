Expected XIs Barcelona-Valencia: Change of system expected from Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are looking to go ten points clear in the La Liga title race on Sunday afternoon when they take on Valencia at the Camp Nou, with Real Madrid not playing Real Betis until later in the day.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s shock defeat to Almeria, but they have been left short of options due to injury and suspension. Gavi picked up a fifth league booking of the season last Sunday, meaning that he is suspended, while Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri remain out injured.

Due to this, Xavi is expected to revert to his standard 4-3-3 system, with Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in attack. Sport believe that Torres will play as the central striker, while Marca expect it to be Fati.

Valencia are looking to build on their first win since November when they travel to the Camp Nou on Sunday. Sport think that it’ll be just one enforce change for Ruben Baraja, with Eray Comert replacing the injured Gabriel Paulista.

However, Marca expect two additional changes at full back, with Thierry Correia and Jesus Vazquez starting in place of Yunus Musah and Toni Lato. Dimitri Foulquier would move into midfield to take over the former’s position.

It is a crucial match for both sides for two very different reasons. Barcelona are looking to stretch their advantage in the title race, while Valencia are seeking three points to continue their battle against relegation. Xavi expects a tough match against Los Che, but he will be looking for a win.