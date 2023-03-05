Cristiano Ronaldo praised for gesture towards Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims

The deadly earthquake that ripped through Turkey and Syria last month has devastated the regions affected.

The world has kept both countries in their thoughts, while others have gone the extra mile in order to help as best as possible with the situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of those people to have done so. According to The Daily Mail (as per MD), the former Real Madrid player sent a plane full of supplies to the regions in order to help those affected by the earthquake.

It has been reported that tents and food for both adults and children were sent, as well as pillows, beds, milk and medical supplies to help those that have been injured among the wreckage.

It is unsurprisingly that Ronaldo has chosen to help, as the 37-year-old has often tried to be of use in times of struggle and tragedy. His actions has been praised, and the supplies will no doubt be greatly appreciated by those that receive them.