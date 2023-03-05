Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid inefficiency in Real Betis draw

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was left frustrated by his attackers in their 0-0 La Liga draw at Real Betis.

Los Blancos lost more ground in the title race, in their push to retain the La Liga title, with a nine point gap opening up in behind league leaders Barcelona.

The visitors struggled to make an impact at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with successive games without a goal scored for Ancelotti’s charges, as they hit an inconsistent streak.

The lack of goal threat was a key concern for Ancelotti, after the game, with the Italian admitting it was a key factor in the draw.

“We lacked efficiency up front. In the first half, it was more open, and there could have been more solutions to create chances”, as per reports from Marca.

“Right now we lack efficiency, we dribble more, but shoot less.

“That’s cost us, by not scoring in the last three games. Today we had three or four clear chances. Fortunately, we did well at the back, because we’re much better there.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a home tie against Espanyol next weekend, followed by a Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool, before travelling to Barcelona ahead of the international break.

Anything less than a win in Catalonia could spell the end of Real Madrid’s chances of retaining the league title before facing La Blaugrana in a Copa del Rey semi final second leg.

Images via Getty Images