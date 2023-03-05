Barcelona target returns to scoring form after successful international exploits

Vitor Roque has become something of a sensation over the last few months. The 18-year-old turned in a succession of impressive performances at the recent U20 Sudamericano in Colombia and scored six goals as he helped Brazil win the competition.

Barcelona officials are well aware of Roque’s talent, and they are said to be very interested in signing him this summer. The feeling appears to be reciprocated, but much will depend on whether Barcelona can afford to sign the teenager.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona are willing to pay €25m to sign Roque, but his club Athletico Paranaense are said to value him more towards €40m.

Roque made his second appearance of the season for the Brazilian side on Saturday, coming off the bench to score from the penalty spot as Athletico Paranaense defeated Sao Joseense 5-2 in the Campeonato Paranaense.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona sign Roque this summer, but with several other clubs across Europe also being credited with an interest, they could miss out if they don’t move soon.