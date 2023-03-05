Barcelona set sights on move for another South American youngster

Barcelona’s search into the South American market has increased in recent seasons, with club officials well aware of the talents that exists across the continent.

Lucas Roman was signed from Argentinian side Ferro in January, while a move for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque is being planned for this summer.

Roque shone at the recent U20 Sudamericano in Colombia, as he helped Brazil to win the tournament, finishing joint top in the goalscoring charts. Brazil defeated Uruguay in the “final” of the tournament, with the latter side having an exceptional competition.

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Rodriguez played a starring role for Uruguay, as did Fabricio Diaz. The 20-year-old scored an incredible five goals from central midfield during the competition, which saw him finish joint-third in the golden boot race.

Gerard Romero reports that Barcelona have registered an interest in Diaz, who plays for Liverpool FC Montevideo in his homeland. A fee is not expected to be large, so a deal could make sense for the Blaugrana, as they look to improve their finances.

Image via Liverpool FC Montevideo