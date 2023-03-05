Barcelona quartet at risk of missing crucial La Liga clash against Athletic Club

Barcelona will look to move ten points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday afternoon when they take on Valencia at the Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez will hope that his side can see off Los Che, who are on the back of their first league victory since November last weekend. However, he will be unable to help, having been shown his fifth booking of the season in La Liga in last Sunday’s defeat to Almeria, which triggers an automatic one-match ban.

Gavi will miss the match against Valencia with a similar suspension, while four players could do the same next weekend against Athletic Club at San Mames. Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Ferran Torres all sit on four yellow cards, and will hope to avoid a fifth on Sunday.

Barcelona take on Real Madrid the following week, so if the quartet avoid a yellow against Valencia, they will be desperate to not be booked in the Basque country.

Image via EFE/EPA