Barcelona edge past Valencia to move 10 points clear in La Liga title race

Barcelona have moved 10 points clear at the top of the La Liga table after a battling 1-0 victory over Valencia on Sunday afternoon.

Barcelona started strongly, and took the lead after just 14 minutes when Sergio Busquets’ beautiful pass allowed Raphinha to head the box into the empty net, with Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in no man’s land.

Despite dominating much of the play, Xavi Hernandez’s failed to threaten Los Che on regular occasion, and had to settle for a slender lead at half time. 10 minutes into the second period, Barcelona had a glorious opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot after a handball from Hugo Guillamon.

Ferran Torres took the penalty after an argument with Ansu Fati, but his effort went wide. It got worse for Barcelona a few minutes later when Ronald Araujo was sent off for a last man challenge on Hugo Duro, after being hung out to dry by Jules Kounde.

Despite the man disadvantage, Barcelona held to secure all three points, and push their lead in La Liga into double figures. Unfortunately for the Blaugrana, Araujo will be missing for next weekend’s crucial fixture against Athletic Club at San Mames.

Image via Getty