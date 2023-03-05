Antoine Griezmann dedicates Sevilla win to Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has credited their 6-1 La Liga win over Sevilla to Diego Simeone.

The Argentinian boss was honoured before kick off at the Estadio Metropolitano, as he broke Luis Aragones’ club record of matches in charge, now set at 613.

Historia del Atlético de Madrid ❤️🤍 #LeyendaSimeone pic.twitter.com/bCFqBvDQad — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 4, 2023

Los Roijblancos produced a dominant display in the Spanish capital, to celebrate Simeone’s landmark night, with Griezmann playing a a crucial role for the hosts.

The 31-year-old scored and laid on two crucial assists, as Atletico stormed to victory, but the Frenchman was in no doubt over who was the catalyst for the win.

“What an important day for him and for me. I really wanted this match to be magical for him, for the fans and for the team”, as per reports from Marca.

“I think since the World Cup we are in an incredible dynamic, in training and in matches, and we have to continue like this.”

Griezmann’s comments hint at the ongoing push for Atletico to secure a top four finish at the end of the season, with no trophies left to play for in 2023.

This victory lifts them back above Real Sociedad, into third place in the table, but the battle for Champions League places will be intense in the run-in, with Simeone’s side still due to play Barcelona, La Real and Villarreal in the coming weeks.

