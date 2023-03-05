Analysis: Is it time for Real Madrid to move their veterans on in favour of newer blood?

One way or the other, an era of Real Madrid will be coming to an end in the near future, with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are all heading towards the ends of their respective careers.

The trio have had exceptional careers at the club, and have combined for an absurd amount of trophies. For Benzema at least, this will not be his final season at Real Madrid, with his new contract expiring next summer, but the futures of both Modric and Kroos are less clear.

Both see their contracts expires at the end of the season, and talks are yet to begin on a renewal for either. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is arguably strongest in midfield in terms of young talent, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde, so neither are dead certainties to stay.

With a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham being targeted this summer, it growing increasingly unlikely that at least one of Modric and Kroos will depart when their contract expires. It remains to be seen whether both leave, with further midfield targets being identified.

Fichajes report that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans is a target for Real Madrid this summer. The Belgian international is out of contract at the Premier League side at the end of the season, so would be available on a free transfer.

Tielemans had an excellent start to his Leicester career, but has seen his performances drop off in recent seasons. Nevertheless, he would be an very good squad option for Ancelotti, and at no cost, it’d make financial sense.

However, if both Tielemans and Bellingham were to arrive, there would be eight midfielders in the first team squad, and game time would not be guaranteed to many if that were to happen. As such, with no future progress ahead of them, it’d be likely that Kroos and/or Modric would be the first ones to go.

Both have been excellent servants, and they have shown their worth at times this season. However, in Modric’s case, he is showing signs of drop off, which is understandable considered he’s 37.

Both veterans have been rotated more often that usual this season, meaning that they are not as relied upon as before. It could be a case of phasing them out from Ancelotti, and perhaps it’d be best to see them leave this summer in order to get their wages of the books.

However, both are incredibly experienced, and it would be a wise decision to keep at least one around for at least another season. Seven midfielders would be on the edge of acceptable, and it would provide excellent strength in depth for Los Blancos.

Modric and Kroos have been exceptional servants for Real Madrid, but when it comes to success, there’s no place for sentimentality. Florentino Perez must decide whether either player is good enough to play to the club’s standards for at least one more year.